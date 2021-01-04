The Apple Watch is the smartwatch best seller, according to Statista. These devices accompany millions of users 24 hours a day and monitor everything they do: whether they get up, move, play sports or sleep. They also monitor your vital signs. The best watch from the Cupertino company, the Apple Watch Series 6, monitors what each user rests, the sport they practice or their heart rate. Furthermore, it is the first smartwatch of the company in measuring blood oxygen levels.

THE COUNTRY has tested for a few days the Apple Watch Series 6, whose price starts at 429 euros. The watch maintains the design of its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5, although it adds two new colors – red and blue. In addition to the rectangular shape and rounded corners, it has a crown and a physical button on one side to interact with the watch. The user can choose boxes of two sizes —40 and 44 millimeters— and different straps. This newspaper has tested the 40-millimeter device with Milanese Loop bracelet in silver —A kind of stainless steel mesh— and the Cream Sport Loop —With a nylon fabric and an adjustable adhesive closure. On the wrist, the watch has been quite comfortable with both options.

The screen is displayed clearly, with the right brightness, contrast and saturation in all cases. Fingerprints are practically not marked on it. As with most of the smartwatches in the market, the user can choose to have multiple photographs appear in the same or choose between different spheres. For example, there are some that show the activity that has been carried out on the day. Others indicate the time through a 3D model of the Earth, the Moon and the solar system. And there are even some that allow you to choose a memoji —Emojis that can be customized so that the result is the closest thing to yourself.

Beyond the home screen, which is always on, it is possible to check notifications by doing scroll down and change some quick settings like sound or Wi-Fi connectivity by swiping up. The watch allows you to interact with the assistant by saying “hey Siri” or by holding down the crown. In general, the wizard works fine. Like previous editions, the Apple Watch Series 6 allows you to pay comfortably with the watch, answer calls, manage notifications or open applications such as Google Maps.

Activity and sleep log

Just press the crown of the watch to see the downloaded applications. Apple Watch tracks sleep. But the data your native app are limited. For example, it allows you to check the time you have slept quite precisely. But probably many users end up using third-party applications such as Sleep Cycle to consult, for example, the sleep phases.

On the other hand, Apple has its app own training. The user can choose between different sports: from walking or running to cycling, elliptical, rowing, hiking, yoga, dancing or swimming. In addition, the watch is compatible with apps from third parties such as Nike Training Club, Streaks Workout or Seven, an application to perform seven minutes of exercise a day. Workouts are recorded correctly. And the watch incorporates an altimeter for the first time. It is a sensor that can be useful for walkers and certain athletes who want to know at what altitude they are.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also allows the user to set a goal for how much they intend to move each day. “Set a movement goal for your current activity level or the one you want to achieve,” the watch says. You can choose how many kilocalories you want to burn each day, how much exercise you want to do, or how long you want to be on your feet. Apple recommends getting up and moving for at least one minute every hour.

A doctor on the wrist

Today one in four adults already has a smart watch, according to the report The future of devices from GSMA Intelligence. The authors indicate that smartwatches, in combination with remote consultations, have the potential to reduce in-person visits to medical centers or hospitals. The ultimate goal would be for these devices to help the user to detect any health problem as soon as possible. But today it is quite a long way from reaching this goal.

The Apple Watch Series 6 incorporates several sensors designed to monitor health. In addition to the heart rate, the watch makes it possible for the first time to measure the oxygen level in the blood. That is, the percentage of oxygen that red blood cells carry from the lungs to the rest of the body. There are several devices on the market that are supposed to do this. For example, some mobiles. But the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) at the University of Oxford indicates that there is no evidence that the technology used by smartphones is accurate to measure oxygen saturation in blood. “The scientific basis for such technologies is questionable,” he says.

To measure oxygen in the blood manually, Apple asks the user to leave the arm on a horizontal surface for about 15 seconds while taking the reading. And he warns: “Moving the arm, wrist or fingers can result in an erroneous measurement.” In general, the watch measures oxygen in the blood without any problem when holding the wrist still. But on some occasion you have not been able to perform the measurement.

A blood oxygen level above 95% is generally considered correct, and anything below that level could indicate a problem. Although, according to Apple, it will depend on the person. EL PAÍS has compared the results of the watch with those obtained with an oximeter. Although they differ somewhat, overall the measurement is quite accurate. However, other journalists like Joanna Stern from Wall street journal and Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post they claim that the results they have obtained are unreliable.

Apple acknowledges that “even under ideal conditions, your Apple Watch may not always get a reliable blood oxygen reading. “ Factors such as skin perfusion (the amount of blood flowing through the skin), tattoos, movement or heart rate could affect the measurement. It is important to note that the results of this app are not intended for medical use.

Performance and battery

The Apple Watch Series 6 debuts a processor: the Cupertino company promises with the SIP S6 20% faster than the previous chip. In general, the performance is very positive in all cases. There are virtually no waiting times or delays. Although the Apple Watch Series 6 is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches on the market, it still has room for improvement. The watch integrates seamlessly with the iPhone, but cannot be used with others smartphones.

In addition to the high price, greater autonomy is missing. The battery lasts for about a day and a half, which means you have to charge it every less than two days. As much as a mobile. Other watches on the market such as the Amazfit GTS 2 reach a week of autonomy. In the tests carried out by this newspaper, the full charge has been achieved in just over an hour. Ideally, charge it during the day if you want to take advantage of the sleep tracking features.

