D.he Apple Watch, which has been available for five years, is one of the driving forces behind the American group; with her he became the largest watch manufacturer in the world. Every year an improved Apple Watch is presented with the new iPhone. In 2020 everything will be different due to the corona: The Apple Watch Series 6 comes before the iPhone 12, and there is another model variant, the Watch SE. We tried both of them.

The Series 6 can hardly be distinguished from Series 4 and 5, but it has a faster processor that is said to provide 20 percent more performance. One notices it, among other things, in the reaction speed to inputs and when booting. The display is like that of the Series 5 “always on”, ie permanently switched on if desired, it reduces the display minimally in the idle state. The display has become significantly brighter, which is clearly noticeable when used outside in the sunshine.

As before, the Series 6 is available in two sizes with a height of 40 and 44 millimeters, previous bracelets can still be used. The housing is made of aluminum, stainless steel or titanium; there is no longer an expensive ceramic variant. The smallest model made of aluminum starts at 420 euros, the stainless steel version costs at least 710 euros, titanium is available from 810 euros. The more expensive versions have a built-in cellular module, which is not only intended for data and SMS, but also allows telephony with the watch alone with the best acoustics. For the first time there is an Apple Watch in the colors red and blue. We got a watch in a gold-colored stainless steel case for testing. Compared to the Series 5, the gold color is significantly lighter and therefore more subtle.



Colorful mix: The Apple Watch SE at a low price.

The E-Sim is moving too

The first big surprise during the setup was the almost automatic transfer of our mobile phone E-Sim from the old watch to the new one. Up to now you had to request a new E-SIM profile from your network operator every time you switched.

Everything else remains with the Series 6 as it was with its predecessors: the Apple Watch is a generalist that displays cell phone messages, enables a lot of communication without an iPhone, records sports units and aims to profile itself as a health coach by measuring vital parameters. If you are looking for a sports watch with professional functions and a lot of analytics, you are better off at Garmin. But in the healthcare sector, Apple is stronger than ever. Not only with the recording of a single-channel ECG, which is also available here, and which reliably detects atrial fibrillation.

The measurement of the oxygen saturation of the blood with optical sensors is new. Other sports watches have been able to do this for a long time, but Apple is doing it better and faster. While Garmin or Samsung can calculate around a minute per measurement and most of the attempts fail, the Apple Watch presents its result after 15 seconds and rarely breaks off with an error.

This is how oxygen is measured

However, the informative value of pulse oximetry is limited. Healthy people have values ​​between 90 and 100 percent. If you lie below it, you will notice it even without a measurement or a watch. Continuous recording is therefore not necessary. On the other hand, measuring oxygen saturation at night can indicate phases of sleep apnea. This is what the Apple Watch does when you wear it at night.