According to some recent rumors, the next iteration of the Apple Watch SE could be made of plastic, thus opening up new hypothetical scenarios.
Apple Watch SE It was originally introduced in 2020, effectively constituting the version entry level of the Cupertino smartwatch, alongside Apple Watch 6 in that year’s lineup. Specifically, the device featured the same display and aluminum case as the “larger” model, while sacrificing some of the exclusive features present in the Apple Watch Series 6, such as the display always onThe ECG sensor and a newer processor to significantly reduce production costs.
Watch in plastic…is fantastic!
As recently stated by Mark Gurman within your newsletter Power Onthe rumours that they would see Apple Watch SE 3 made of hard plastic. This choice would first of all allow a further reduction in production costsas well as allowing Apple to indulge more in the color options available.
At this point, given the savings that would result in terms of production, there are two possible scenarios that could be encountered: in the first case, Apple could maintain the same starting priceseen in the previous generation, while adding some features such as the always-on display or the ECG sensor. In the second case, however, the company could reduce the list pricewhile maintaining roughly the same functionality as the current generation.
Apple Watch SE 3: The Specs We Expect
The Apple Watch SE 3 will most likely feature a new processor, likely theS9 SiP already seen recently on Apple Watch Series 9or the new S10 chip that will be mounted on the future Apple Watch Series 10. Considering the two-year gap between the first and second generation, we expect the Apple Watch SE 3 to presumably be announced in conjunction with iPhone 16therefore coming out between September and October.
Obviously, at the moment these are just suppositions and rumors that will necessarily have to be confirmed (or denied) in the future by the Cupertino company with official statements. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from Applewhich we are sure will not be long in coming over the next few months.
