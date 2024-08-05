According to some recent rumors, the next iteration of the Apple Watch SE could be made of plastic, thus opening up new hypothetical scenarios.

Apple Watch SE It was originally introduced in 2020, effectively constituting the version entry level of the Cupertino smartwatch, alongside Apple Watch 6 in that year’s lineup. Specifically, the device featured the same display and aluminum case as the “larger” model, while sacrificing some of the exclusive features present in the Apple Watch Series 6, such as the display always onThe ECG sensor and a newer processor to significantly reduce production costs.

Watch in plastic…is fantastic! As recently stated by Mark Gurman within your newsletter Power Onthe rumours that they would see Apple Watch SE 3 made of hard plastic. This choice would first of all allow a further reduction in production costsas well as allowing Apple to indulge more in the color options available. At this point, given the savings that would result in terms of production, there are two possible scenarios that could be encountered: in the first case, Apple could maintain the same starting priceseen in the previous generation, while adding some features such as the always-on display or the ECG sensor. In the second case, however, the company could reduce the list pricewhile maintaining roughly the same functionality as the current generation. Apple Watch SE