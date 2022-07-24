In recent weeks, rumors have been running around on the “Pro” variant of Apple Watch, or the third line after the Series and SE of Apple’s smart watches that should debut next autumn and bring with it a rugged model, that is ultra-resistant and dedicated to sports professionals. According to analyst Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro will be the model with the largest display ever and the first to feature a substantial change in design, unlike the Series 4 in 2018. According to Gurman, although the Pro will be larger than the Series 7 in the relationship between body and screen, there will not be the noisy flat sides that would resume the design of the iPhone, but the redesign will only be an evolution of the current one. Apple should use a titanium alloy for the case in order to make the watch very resistant, the battery will be larger and a power saving mode will be introduced that will allow it to last much longer than before, so much so that it can last several days on a single charge. Just like the future Series 8, it will include a body temperature sensor.