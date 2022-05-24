Like every year, Apple has launched Apple Watch bands celebrating LGBTQ + Pride Month, June. Also this year there are two models available, although the 2021 edition remains on sale, the braided Braided Loop. Two colors are then added for the Sport Loop, both in rainbow colors. In the first, with white profiles, the word “Pride” is engraved with the characters of the historic “Hello” written by Apple. The second, signed by Nike, has a black profile. Apple has also made available a face for the Apple Watch in a variant with a black or white background, downloadable on all models with the latest update, and which can be used independently of the strap. You can download the Watch Face from the Watch app on iPhone, for free.