Rumors have been circulating for some time that point to the possibility of the next Apple Watch having a body temperature measurement sensor. In fact, the functionality was even one of the expected novelties for the Apple Watch Series 7, released last year. However, it seems that the functionality may take longer than expected to reach the brand’s smart watches.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who previously predicted the feature would come to the Apple Watch Series 7, indicates that while the temperature measurement feature was on Apple’s roadmap for this year, talks about have slowed down recently, which suggests that it won’t be coming to wearables anytime soon.

+ Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, makes about US$ 100 million in 2021

In addition to temperature measurement, there are rumors that the Apple Watch may have features such as measuring users’ blood pressure, as well as monitoring blood glucose levels. However, according to Mark Gurman, they will also arrive on the smartwatch much later than expected.

According to their predictions, on the one hand, the blood pressure measurement functionality could arrive within two to three years. On the other hand, monitoring blood glucose levels may be planned for the second half of the decade.

Apart from the Apple Watch, it is worth remembering that in October of last year, even before the reveal of the latest generation of AirPods, rumors emerged that indicated that Apple would be researching ways to transform its headphones into health and wellness equipment. users, being able, for example, to record their body temperature. As in the case of the Apple Watch, the features planned for the AirPods are not expected anytime soon, and may never even be introduced in the final versions of the equipment.

