For many utilities that Apple projected at the time for the Apple Watch, I don’t think they expected it to be used in the face of a pandemic. Yes, it is true and indisputable, that for several generations of the Cupertino smart watch, the firm has focused on things related to sports habits and health, and the latest example of this is the long-awaited electrocardiogram function. , which after rumors in one sense and the other, ended up debuting on the Apple Watch Series 6.

As smartwatches add new sensors and measurement elements, the analysis of the information obtained by them, as well as the combination of data in many cases, provide intelligence that can provide signals and clues to potential health problems on the user of said devices. And the last example is that, according to we can read on 9to5Mac, the Apple Watch could detect signs that its user has been infected by the coronavirus and your metabolism begins to show the first signs of it.

That is the conclusion of two studies carried out over the past year, one from Mount Sinai Medical Center and one from Stanford University. For the first, the researchers selected 300 medical staff with an Apple Watch and collected data on their heart rates. The reason? Certain variations in it may indicate a response of the immune system to, among other possible causes, it may have the coronavirus as a reason for being. They say they detected signs up to seven days before the disease manifested itself.

In the second study In addition to Apple Watch, other Garmin and Fitbit devices were also used, also focusing on heart rate, only in this case they exclusively observed this data at rest. According to the study, the rapid increase in heart rate at rest is a marker that you may be developing pneumonia. In this case, they claim, the presence of the coronavirus could be identified up to 9.5 days before the visible symptoms manifested.

Early detection of diseases like coronavirus is very important for two reasons. The first, of course, start acting early to prevent, in the patient, the worst effects of the disease, in addition to allowing a more rapid and targeted action in case the patient worsens. And the second, and equally important, is that you can start isolation earlier, reducing the risk that that person can transmit the pathogen to others.

Obviously, and this should be clear, it does not mean that devices like the Apple Watch can be used as an alternative to the tests that are carried out today. Much research is still needed on this and until the medical authorities say otherwise, these data should be used in a complementary way to the means already established by health professionals. And, of course, we should not interpret this data in that key. Changes in our heart rate can mean many things, so in case of detecting them thanks to a quantifying device, it is best to go to the doctor.