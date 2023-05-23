The Apple watch is none other than the much loved apple smartwatch that millions of users rely on every day to answer calls and messages, to look at the time, to keep track of their commitments and to monitor their physical activity. Today however we have bad news in that the devices are having some display issues after the last update!

Apple Watch: display problems with the latest update!

Just last week Apple decided to release the new version of the operating system dedicated to watches, watchOS 9.5, which has brought some interesting news. Unfortunately, however, as always, there are also defects or small accidents along the way and there are many users on the web who complain about a problem encountered following the update: the display assumes a greenish colour instead of the classic crisp black!

Not everyone experiences this problem with the same intensity but apparently the defect is widespread and it is not enough to restart the device to get everything back to normal. Black is no longer black. The bug probably concerns the blurring of the Apple watch background, but surely first of all we have to wait for a statement from Apple or the release of a fix with a version of watchOS 9.5.1. We will of course keep you updated and if you haven’t yet updated your watch in the meantime, you may want to wait a little longer!