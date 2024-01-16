The latest news regarding the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 is causing a certain stir in the world of technology: the function of measuring oxygen in the blood could definitively disappear from the two smartwatches. Although Apple has not released any official statements, authoritative sources such as Bloomberg and 9to5Mac have reported that this feature will be permanently eliminated, at least in the United States. The decision comes after sales of these models were blocked in the US last year following a patent dispute. The legal dispute, which arose from a conflict with medical device maker Masimo, led to a ban on sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US in late 2023. The International Trade Commission (ITC) had determined that the blood oxygen sensors in both devices infringed on patents held by Masimo.

Apple promptly pulled the two models from its physical and online stores before the ban went into effect on December 26, 2023. However, their absence didn't last long. The company appealed the decision and obtained a temporary suspension of the sales ban, allowing sales in the United States to resume while it awaited US Customs and Border Protection's assessment of the changes made. In the following weeks, Apple worked hard to modify the watches to avoid infringing Masimo's patents. According to a letter from Masimo's lawyers published by 9to5Mac, it seems that all parties involved are in agreement on the new plan which involves removing the feature from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Matt Whewell, director of global communications at Masimo, said that “Apple's decision to redesign the watch to exclude pulse oximetry is an important step towards holding big tech companies accountable.” Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that the modified models have already been shipped to Apple stores, but that the latter have been instructed not to sell the modified watches until further notice from headquarters. For the moment, it seems that the function is still active on watches already sold. In view of this confusion, it is advisable to exercise caution before applying any updates to your watch. It may be wise to hold off on purchasing a new Apple Watch, especially if blood oxygen measurement is a feature you're interested in.