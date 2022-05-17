Mexico City.– After spending four years stopped by the authorities, despite being allowed in more than 100 countries, the Apple Watch application to monitor the heart has been available since yesterday for users of the smart watch in Mexico.

With the 8.6 update of the Apple Watch operating system, this Monday the application arrived in Mexico that will allow users to monitor their heart from the wrist, which was stopped due to lack of endorsement from authorities despite the fact that it was available in more than 100 countries after its launch in 2018.

Thanks to the optical heart sensor of the Apple Watch, users of the ECG application will be able to measure and record the duration and intensity of the electrical signals that make the heart beat. With this information, a doctor can detect a possible irregular heart rhythm.

With this operating system update, the device will alert the user when irregular heartbeats are detected.

“The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification functionality allow users to identify signs of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of irregular heart rhythm. If left untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to stroke, the second leading cause of death most common in the world,” says Apple.

According to the technology firm, ECG was shown in a clinical trial to have 98.5 percent sensitivity in classifying atrial fibrillation, that is, a heart rhythm disturbance.

Although this function has been available since 2018 on Apple devices, in Mexico it has not been available until today, due to the lack of an endorsement from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, since it would be a medical device integrated into the smart watch. .

In 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a guide explaining the use of devices to monitor the health of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes Apple’s ECG app.

However, health authorities point out that this application cannot replace the assistance of a doctor.

ECG can be used on Apple Watch series 4 and later devices that have the 8.6 update.