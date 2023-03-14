Research conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and based on data from 42,000 Apple Watch users reveals that most people don’t even get close to getting the minimum amount of sleep needed to rest well. By studying the sleep patterns of more than 2.9 million total nights recorded by the smartwatch, the researchers found that only 31 percent of the participants slept at least seven hours a night, the minimum recommended for an adult. The American Heart Association, in fact, recommends from seven to hours of sleep to rest, indicating that sleeping less can lead to lowering of cardiovascular tone, decline in cognitive performance and, in the long run, dementia, depression, obesity. high blood sugar and cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. The research reveals some key points about the habits of the participants: 66.4% of people go to sleep before midnight on weekdays. The number drops to 55.6% on weekends. Washington has the most people resting at least 7 hours, 38.3%, Hawaii the least (24.2%). The rest of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital research will be published in the coming months.