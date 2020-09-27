The new Apple Watch Series 6 did not show the ability to show data on the blood oxygen saturation of the owner of the gadget, declared at the presentation. A journalist of the publication conducted a review of smart watches The Washington Post Jeffrey Fowler.

For the accuracy of the experiment, he wore an Apple gadget on his wrist and put a medical pulse oximeter, approved by the US Department of Health, on his finger. Watch Series 6 were 2-3 and sometimes 7 percent wrong. Moreover, the watch can display a message for several minutes that everything is in order with the user’s health, and then warn that the oxygen level in the blood is so low that it looks like emphysema.

The problem, as the journalist noted, is partly solved by tightening the watch strap as much as possible. But in this case, significant discomfort is felt.

According to the newspaper’s columnist, the SpO2 function in Apple’s new gadget is more of a marketing one. The new Apple Watch is available from $ 399, with an FDA-certified medical oximeter for $ 60.

The product was presented by the “apple” manufacturer on September 15th. In Russia, sales of new “smart” watches started on 23 September. The cost of the device starts at 36.9 thousand rubles.