Apple is celebrating and celebrating it big. The Cupertino giant pulled out the thorn of 2019 by recovering the second position in the list of cell phone manufacturers that sell the most devices in the world, after surpassing the Chinese Huawei with almost 200 million devices that they sold in the entire year 2020. The first place is from the South Korean Samsung.

The latest study by the analytics firm Gartner places South Korean Samsung as the first seller in the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 253 million units sold and 18.8 percent market share, data that nevertheless represents a drop of 14.6 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020 Apple managed to retake the second position in the list of mobile phone vendors to the detriment of the Chinese Huawei, with about 200 million devices and 14.8 percent market share, growing 3.3 percent in year.

Huawei is the big loser in the 2020 sales data, affected by the US veto and without Google services, and falls 24.1 percent compared to 2019. Even so, it manages to be third and sell 182 million smartphones and take 13.5 percent of the market.

Behind are two other Chinese brands: Xiaomi, with about 146 million mobile phones (10.8% of the market), and Oppo, with 112 million units and 8.3 percent share. Xiaomi is the one that grows the most, 15.7 percent.

Total, the mobile phone market has fallen 12.5 percent in the last year, with 1,348 million units sold worldwide, while the drop in the fourth quarter was 5.4 percent.

The iPhone 12, Apple’s key

The American company launched its flagship, the iPhone 12 series, in October 2020, and since then it has become the brand that has sold the most mobile phones in the world in the fourth quarter of 2020, with almost 80 million devices, a 20.8 percent share of the total market. Apple wasn’t number one since the fourth quarter of 2016.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, two of the models that Apple presented at the end of 2020.

Apple’s sales in the fourth quarter grew 14.9 percent compared to the same period last year, when it sold 10 million units less and had a 17.1 percent market share, slightly behind Samsung.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the podium of mobile sellers is completed with Samsung, second with 62 million ‘smartphones’ and a 16.2 percent share, while Xiaomi is third, with more than 43 million and 11 , 3 percent fee.

They are followed by Oppo, fourth with 34 million units, and Huawei, also fifth with 34 million units and which plummets 41 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

SL