Apple has warned its customers to expect delays in iPhone shipments due to COVID-19 restrictions in…
manufacturing facility in China.
The iPhone factory of Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn in Zhengzhou, China, is operating under restrictions, temporarily affecting the primary assembly facility for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices.
Recently, reports indicated that workers at an iPhone assembly plant in China fled the building after a surge in COVID-19 cases shut down the factory completely.
Foxconn, a US-based supplier to Apple, has many workers in the Zhengzhou complex and has not provided any official count of the number of people infected with COVID-19.
Apple said it is working closely with the supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.
#Apple #warns #delays #iPhone #delivery
Leave a Reply