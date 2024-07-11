Apple has warned iPhone users in dozens of countries about spyware attacks.

This is the second time this year the company has sent out such a warning, the first being in April to users in 92 countries.

The warning, addressed to people believed to have been targeted, said: “Apple has detected that you have been targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is attempting to compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”

Apple stressed the seriousness of the situation and urged affected users to take the warning seriously.

The company declined to provide details about the latest wave of spyware attacks, nor did it disclose which countries were affected. However, users in India reported receiving the alert.

TechCrunch reported that Apple stressed the sensitive nature of its threat identification methods and warned affected users against revealing further details, as it could potentially help attackers evade detection.