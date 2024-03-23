9to5Mac: Apple said US authorities want to “turn” iPhone into Android

Apple responded to the antitrust lawsuit of the US Department of Justice. About it reports edition 9to5Mac.

Company representatives reacted sharply to accusations from the US Department of Justice that Apple has created a monopoly in the smartphone market. The company warned US authorities against attempts to force the corporation to deviate from its principles.

According to Apple, American authorities want to “transform” the iPhone into an Android smartphone. The statement says that the US Department of Justice wants the Apple device to acquire many of the qualities characteristic of Android devices. The company said that this would have a negative impact on competition, as the consumer would be deprived of the right to choose.

A representative of the corporation emphasized that one of the advantages of the iPhone compared to other gadgets is its privacy and security. However, if the Justice Department wins, Apple will have to make significant compromises.

US authorities said that Apple, taking advantage of its dominant position in the smartphone market, inflated prices for consumers and developers. The company also allegedly selectively introduced restrictions, hiding important functions in the iPhone.

At the end of March, analysts at International Data Corporation (IDC) said that Apple had captured more than half of the US smartphone market. In 2023, 130.6 million devices were shipped to the US market, a year-over-year decline of 6.9 percent.