If you are in the same algorithm as us, then you have probably seen some videos of drivers wearing large diving goggles and busy catching invisible flies. These motorists are wearing a Vision Pro: a new device from Apple that could in the future be a replacement for just about any screen you use now. For the time being, you are not supposed to wear the glasses while driving, but that may be different in Apple's upcoming car itself.

Apple also saw the videos and responded: 'Never use the Apple Vision Pro while driving a moving car, bicycle, heavy machine or in any other situation that requires attention to safety.' By the way, the glasses collapse all open tabs when you start driving as in the video below. So the Vision Pro in the car is just as useful as reading glasses.

Yet Apple dreams of a time when the car and glasses reinforce each other. PatentlyApple found a patent from the tech company. In it, Apple describes how the Vision Pro can eventually replace the on-board computer in a car. And not just any car, because they are of course talking about their own self-driving car. Autonomy is an important part of the combination: the person behind the wheel is no longer the driver when using the glasses.

You can also drive yourself if you have the Apple Vision Pro on

With the Vision Pro, Apple's car should become a living room on wheels. Here you work, play games or watch a movie while the car drives to your destination. The Vision Pro should also help when the hunk decides that he wants to drive himself. This person no longer needs a physical steering wheel. The patent describes how the driver controls the car with hand gestures. Sounds dangerous.

Whatever comes of Apple's car and what role the Vision Pro will play in the car, we will all see. For now, the advice is to put the glasses away when you go for a drive. Otherwise you risk a fine, also in the Netherlands. Minister Harbers recently confirmed this A.D. And let's face it, it looks ridiculous, right?