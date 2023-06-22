The Fruit Union Suisse (or Swiss Fruit Union) is 111 years old. For most of its history, it has had as its symbol a red apple with a white cross, the national flag of Switzerland superimposed on one of its most common fruits. But the group, Switzerland’s oldest and largest fruit farmers’ organization, is concerned that it will have to change its logo, because Manzanathe tech giant, is seeking intellectual property rights to renderings of apples, the fruit.

“It’s hard for us to understand this, because it’s not like they’re trying to protect their bitten apple,” says Jimmy Mariéthoz, director of Fruit Union Suisse, referring to the company’s iconic logo. “Your goal here is really to own the rights to a real apple, which, to us, is almost universal…that should be free for everyone to use.”

While the case has stumped Swiss fruit growers, it is part of a global trend. According to the records of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Manzana it has made similar requests to dozens of intellectual property authorities around the world, with varying degrees of success. Authorities in Japan, Türkiye, Israel and Armenia have agreed. Seeking Manzana for owning the intellectual property rights to something as generic as a fruit speaks to the dynamics of a thriving global intellectual property rights industry, which encourages companies to obsessively compete for trademarks they don’t really need.

Manzana He did not respond to requests for comment.

attempts to Manzana for securing the trademark in Switzerland date back to 2017, when the Cupertino, California-based giant filed an application with the Swiss Intellectual Property Institute (IPI) for intellectual property rights to a realistic black-and-white depiction. of a variety of apple known as Granny Smith, the generic green apple. The application covered a long list of possible uses, mainly in consumer electronic, digital and audiovisual goods, and in hardware.

After a lengthy exchange between both parties, the IPI partially granted the request for Manzana last fall, saying that Manzana he could have rights related to only some of the goods he wanted, citing a legal principle that considers generic images of common goods, such as apples, to be in the public domain. In spring, Manzana filed an appeal.

The case currently pending in court concerns only the goods for which the IPI refused the trademark, which an IPI official said could not be disclosed without the consent of the Manzanasince the procedures are still pending, but they include common uses such as audiovisual material “destined for television and other transmissions.”

Mariéthoz says the Fruit Union is concerned that it is not clear what uses of the apple shape it will try to protect Manzana and because the company has been very aggressive in pursuing what it considers to be infringements of its trademarks.

“We are concerned that any visual representation of an apple, anything that is audiovisual or linked to new technologies or the media, could potentially be affected. That would be a very, very big restriction for us,” she said. “Theoretically, we could be walking on slippery slopes every time we advertise with an apple.”

In recent years, Manzana he has gone after a meal-prep app with a pear logo, a singer-songwriter named Frankie Pineapple, a German bike path, a couple of stationery makers, and a school district, among others. The company waged a decades-long battle with the record label of the beatles, apple corpswhich was finally resolved in 2007.

A 2022 investigation by the Technology Transparency Project, a nonprofit that investigates big tech, found that between 2019 and 2021, Manzana filed more trademark oppositions, that is, attempts to assert its intellectual property over other companies, than Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and Google combined.

These companies have also registered common terms such as “windows” either “Prime“. Manzana He has a background in Switzerland. In 2010, the billion-dollar company managed to get a small Swiss supermarket cooperative to settle out of court in which it agreed not to add a bite to its logo: a bright red apple inside a shopping cart, something that, according to the president of the cooperative at the time, “it was never planned”.

However, things have not always gone smoothly for Manzana. In 2012, the Swiss Federal Railways won a $21 million settlement after proving that Manzana he had copied the design of the Swiss railway clock. In 2015, an existing trademark of “apple” in Switzerland, obtained by a watch manufacturer in the 1980s, forced Manzana to delay the release of his popular apple watch in the country.

Via: Wired

Editor’s note: These things make me very sick, the truth is that I don’t understand how Apple can authorize this, nor do I understand the need to register any image of an apple. Will we have to pay a tax for buying fruit after a while?