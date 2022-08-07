Measure aims to prevent components from being withheld by Chinese inspection, intensified after visit by Nancy Pelosi

Apple has asked Taiwanese manufacturers to label their products as Made in China, according to a Japanese newspaper report. The Nikkei. The measure aims to prevent the components from being withheld by Chinese inspection, intensified after the tension with the visit of the President of the United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

According to the newspaper, the American company asked, on Friday (05.Aug.2022), that manufacturers identify the origin of the components as “Taiwan, China” or “Chinese Taipei” (Chinese Taipei, in literal translation). The rule already exists in China, but would be applied with more scrutiny.

The moment is sensitive for Apple, which is about to launch the iPhone 14. According to the report, the order came after iPhone components, made in Taiwan and transported to an automaker in China, were held back on Thursday (04). .ago).

The request, however, generates an impasse: Taiwan also has rules on how to identify products manufactured in the territory. You should use “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” – mainland China is known as the People’s Republic of China, ruled by the Communist Party.

On Tuesday (2.Aug), Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, reigniting the trade dispute between China and the United States. This is because the visit was seen by the Chinese government as a nod to the recognition of Taiwanese autonomy that goes against the “one china policy” of the Communist Party.

Although Taiwan has been independently governed since 1949, China regards it as part of its territory, as a splinter province. Pelosi’s visit to the island was the first by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years.