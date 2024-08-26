Artificial intelligence (AI) is a big topic everywhere, and now it’s coming to smartphones. Apple presented many new features relating to text and graphics at its developer conference in the summer. However, the innovations are initially only available in English, and EU customers will be temporarily left out because the EU could, with the Digital Markets Act, order Apple to make new services and functions available to competing providers. This would undermine security and data protection.
#Apple #bring #iPhone #Samsung #delivered
Leave a Reply