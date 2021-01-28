IOS application developers should ask users for their permission to track and share your identifiers IDFA, as announced by Apple at its annual WWCD event in June last year and whose implementation, until now, was paralyzed.

The acronym IDFA responds to Identifier for Advisers, Y is a random device identifier assigned by Apple to each user. “Advertisers use this to track data and offer personalized advertising. The IDFA is used to track and identify a user (without revealing personal information)”, they explain from the official website.

With the new year, Apple resumed the implementation of its function of “Application tracking transparency”, outlining a time frame: Starting in the spring, developers will need explicit permission from users to track and share identifiers of advertisers (IDFAs).

It happens that Apple announced during the presentation of iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 that it would implement restrictions on tracking that make the applications to users for advertising purposes, and whose entry into force was delayed until 2021.

The feature will be activated by default and will arrive with the new betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14, as reported from TechCrunch. The users They will also be able to check the applications they request access to IDFA and make the changes they deem appropriate.

Here’s how Apple describes the new system: “In Settings, users they will be able to see which apps have requested permission to track and make the changes they deem appropriate. This requirement will be widely implemented in early spring with an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, and has already garnered support from privacy advocates around the world. “

The change however drew criticism: Facebook, for example, launched a public relations campaign that emphasizes the impact on small businesses and marks the change as “one of the most important anti-advertising attempts“.

Apple says this provides a user-centric approach to data privacy rather than an advertiser-centric one.

Point by point, the specifications of the new system

Apple will regulate the App Store in a different way. AP Photo

The App Tracking Transparency feature changes from the previous method where developers had to opt out of sharing their Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) to an engagement model. This means that each application will have to ask you in advance whether it’s okay for them to share your IDFA with third parties, including data brokers or networks.

The most prominent evidence of the feature is a notification about the launch of a new app that will explain what the tracker will be used for and it will ask you to sign up.

IDFA sharing per application can now be toggled at any time, where previously it was a single toggle. If you turn off the “Allow apps to request tracking” setting, no app will even be able to ask you to use tracking.

Apple will enforce this for all third party data sources, including data sharing agreements, but of course platforms still they may use source data for advertising under their terms of service.

Apple expects developers to understand whether the APIs or SDKs they use in their applications are serving user data to brokers or other networks and enable notification if so.

Apple will also abide by the rules for its own apps and present the dialog and follow the “allow apps to request” option if your apps use tracking (most do not at this time).

