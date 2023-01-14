Apple is reportedly moving to acquire rights to parts of the English Premier League to be broadcast exclusively on its Apple TV+ platform. According to the British tabloid Daily Mail the Cupertino company is in the front line to acquire some rights that are about to expire. Apple has already launched a very aggressive policy on sport in the last year, at least in America, where it exclusively broadcasts Major League Soccer matches as well as numerous other competitive events. The European deal with the Premier League would cost Apple an upfront $250m a year, with other deals to be made with individual British clubs. Naturally, it will still be a portion of the matches, as some are broadcast free-to-air on the BBC.