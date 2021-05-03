Manzana will face as of this Monday one of the biggest judicial threats against him in recent years, something that many call the world’s “trial of the century” tech.

A dispute that threatens end your absolute control of your app store, which generates billions of dollars a year and supplies applications to more than 1.6 billion devices around the world.

The case in federal court was brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game.

The battle royale developer company wants to tear down the so-called “walled garden” of the app store, which Apple started building 13 years ago as part of a strategy devised by co-founder Steve Jobs.

A judgment that can change a paradigm

Epic claims that Apple transformed what was once a small digital store into a illegal monopoly which takes a significant portion of the revenue from mobile device applications.

The technology of the manzanita charge a commission of between 15% and 30% for in-app purchases, including digital items in video games and subscriptions. Apple, meanwhile, rejects Epic’s accusations.

Apple’s highly effective formula helped make the iPhone maker one of the most profitable companies in the world, with a market value that exceeded the barrier of $ 2.2 billion.

In comparison, Epic (privately owned) is a tiny company with an estimated market value of $ 30 billion. Your growth aspirations depend largely on your plan to offer an alternative to the app store on the iPhone.

The North Carolina-based company also wants disengage from commissions that Apple charges.

In this regard, Epic states that paid hundreds of millions of dollars to Apple before Fortnite was kicked out of the app store last August, after Epic added a payment system that excluded Apple.

Later, Epic sued Apple, sparking a legal drama that could shed new light on the way Apple runs its app store.

Fortnite was no longer available in the App Store for Apple devices since August 2020. Photo: REUTERS.

Both the CEO of Apple, Tim cook, and his Epic counterpart, Tim Sweeney, will testify in federal court in Oakland, California, which will be tailored to meet social distancing and mask wear requirements at all times.

Neither party wanted a jury trial, leaving the decision to federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who seems to already be aware that her ruling will likely be appealed, due to all that is at stake in the case.

The trial is expected to run through most of May, with the ruling being issued a few weeks later.

