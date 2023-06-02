The Apple VR/AR headset will be available in six different colors and at least two memory cuts: This was revealed by well-known leaker billbil-kun, who claims he knows five out of six colors (black, blue, gray, green and pink) and that storage will include 128GB and 256GB options, along with probably other variants.

That’s not all, however: according to the latest rumors, the specifications of the Apple viewer will be monstrous, and apparently the Cupertino house will make them pay very well: billbil-kun imagines a price ranging from €4,000 to €6,000.

The official answers to all our questions will arrive during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, which will take place on June 5 starting at 19.00. It goes without saying that we are really curious to find out how things actually are and which audience the company wants to address with its viewer.

In fact, if it is one thing to have dominated the electronic luxury market so far with the iPhone Pro, the market for virtual reality it still stands today as a niche and attempts to conquer it by launching powerful but very expensive devices have so far proved unsuccessful.