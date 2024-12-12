Apple has added the “Layered Recording” feature to the Voice Memos app. This tool allows users to overlay a vocal recording over a pre-existing instrumental track. The company assures that it is designed to meet the needs of professionals in the music industry and for those who frequently use software audio editing software like Logic Pro.

The new feature takes advantage of the advanced processing of the A18 Pro chip and uses machine learning technologies to separate and create two independent tracks: one dedicated to vocals and another to instrumental sounds. Layered recordings are stored in QTA (QuickTime Audio). This functionality is available for creating new files exclusively on the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max. Despite this, any device with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 or macOS Sequoia 15.2 can play them.

The Cupertino, California-based company has revealed that the resource was used by music producer Greg Wells and artists Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce to create the song Maybe This Christmas. “Apple Voice Memos play an essential role in the creative process of musicians. Now, with layered recording, an artist can capture their inspiration without being limited by traditional studio conditions,” Bublé acknowledges.

How to make a layered recording in Voice Memos?

To use this feature, you need to have the latest version of iOS 18 installed. Simply open the Voice Memos app, select the instrumental track you want to add a layer to, and choose a specific point on the spectrogram to record your vocals. The new track is automatically overlaid on top of the original piece as a separate file.

The company led by Tim Cook this week released the second update of its most recent operating systems for smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. One of the main novelties is the integration of ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence, the suite of the firm’s artificial intelligence.

Layered recording in Voice Memos is one of the innovations derived from this addition. They also highlight features such as Image Playgroundwhich makes it easy to create images in different styles, including animation and illustration, and Genmojiwhich allows you to design custom emojis from descriptions or images.

All of these features are disabled by default. Users must activate them manually to allow AI programs to operate on their devices or through cloud servers.