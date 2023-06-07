Apple Vision Pro will not allow users to wear glasses under the headset, but will require the purchase of Zeiss prescription lenses the price of which, however, has not yet been communicated. Well, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg we will talk about 300-600 dollars a pair.

Not good news for people who are already planning to invest the $3,499 needed for Apple Vision Pro, but who have vision problems will have to pay an additional sum in order to use the device.

“I imagine Zeiss prescription lenses for Vision Pro will cost at least $300-600 a pair, unless Apple wants bear part of this cost due to the headset’s already high price tag,” Gurman wrote.

On taking on part of the cost, the Bloomberg journalist unleashed great hilarity among his followers, given that it is a policy that the Cupertino house will hardly apply, but what is more worrying is the speech relating to the starting price.

As we know, in fact, the 3,499 dollars of the Vision Pro only represent the starting sum and it is not clear what other additions will need to be made to obtain a complete set, nor even more so what will be the conversion into euros made by the company when it comes to distribution outside the USA: