Apple could consider this first release as a sort of test to evaluate the market response to its revolutionary headset.

Expected in less than a month, the release of Apple Vision Pro is imminent and we know it will initially focus on the stars and stripes market.

Now, new estimates arrive on the units available at launch: we are talking about approx 80,000 pieces. The forecasts speak of significantly lower numbers compared to the batch of 400,000 units initially estimated.

More precisely, the overall production of the mixed reality headset is expected to be between 60,000 and 80,000 units, which, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, could sell out very quickly. The analyst claims that the success of Apple Vision Pro will be determined by the strong interest it generates, along with the revolutionary technologies involved.

Given the limited initial availability, Kuo suggests that the first units on sale could sell out soon, with delivery times expected to lengthen as a result.

Declared success The hardware specs and software of the Apple Vision Pro are above average which could justify the high cost of $3,499 At the basis of these forecasts is the presence of a solid fan base and enthusiasts willing to go beyond priced at over $3,000.

Enthusiasts who wish to purchase the new Apple Vision Pro viewer are moved by great fervor, confident that it is a successful or even indispensable product. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it seems that the reviews of the viewer are the subject of careful work orchestration from Apple.

Journalists, YouTubers and influencers who will have the opportunity to experience the device on January 16th and 23rd will have their reviews published at the end of the month, right around the time of Vision Pro's launch on the market. Kuo again makes a forecast of the revenue that the launch of the headset could generate: it would be almost 280 million dollars for Apple. In addition to the sum of $3,499 for the purchase of the headset, the California-based giant also relies on the sale of accessories as a source of income.

The company is expected to sell corrective lenses priced between $99 and $149.