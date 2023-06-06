Apple presented yesterday VisionPro, the expected AR viewer (and not VR, apparently) which in fact indicates the future, as has often happened to the Cupertino house over the years. Sure, with its price “starting at” $3,499 it will probably be a flopbut five, ten years from now that same technology will have become commonplace.

In 2024? No, it’s too early and there are still too many limits: the monstrous technical specifications of the device highlight it, revealed by a leak a few days ago and basically confirmed during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023: two micro OLED displays of over 4K eacha very powerful Apple Silicon to manage everything, various sensors and video cameras, as well as a “facade” OLED screen to represent our gaze to any interlocutors.

Lo and behold, all this mighty plant reaches only two hours of battery life, not even enough to complete watching a film, and does not integrate a battery; rather, it requires the user to carry one in their pocket, literally. In addition, however light and adjustable in terms of immersion, Vision Pro is still a viewer and as such it will be difficult to imagine its use outside the home.

It is precisely in the compromise between technical and practical capabilities that something does not add up, and this is why it will still take years of technological development for certain components to be miniaturizable to the point of fitting into a pair of glasses and allowing the wearer not to become estranged from what happens around him, while a screen imitates his gaze to mask the reality of a isolating device.

Really, wasn’t what smartphones have already done to us enough from this point of view? Let’s talk about.

