The debut of the Apple Vision Pro also on Italian soil seems very close. The news was spread by an extremely reliable source.

The Vision Pro headset, launched at the beginning of February by Apple, attracted the attention of technology enthusiasts, also generating interest among Italian consumers.

However, its availability exclusive in the United States made it necessary for our interested parties to travel overseas for the purchase. Nor would the success of the operation be guaranteed, as according to some reports, many buyers who returned to Germany found their Apple Vision Pros confiscated by customs officials. Future prospects, however, could lead to one more accessible scenario; this was indicated by an authoritative source in the technology sector such as Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple. He predicted that Apple Vision Pro would be released globally within a few months of its US launch.

This prediction now finds further confirmation in sales data in the USA and in the increase in component orders.

Divinatory analysis Apple Vision Pro could arrive in Italy by next June The analyst expresses a strong belief regarding the international launch of the mixed reality headset, stating that it will happen before the WWDC24 conference on June.

The next countries to receive availability of the device include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and, last but not least, Italy. Evaluating Vision Pro's first month on the market, Kuo delivers details and analysison the trend: demand in the United States has undergone a “significant slowdown”, which however is only temporary.

Units sold (limited to the US market only) are expected to reach approximately 200,000-250,000, exceeding initial estimates of between 150,000 and 200,000 units. The analyst maintains his initial prediction, adding that the actual moment of the launch will be favored by the program modification of Apple's software to comply with the regulations of various countries.