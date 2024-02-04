With the official launch in the United States on February 2, 2024, the eyes of technology enthusiasts around the world are now on the Apple Vision Pro, the revolutionary spatial computing headset from the Cupertino company. The question everyone is asking is: when will it be available in Italy? So far, Apple has confirmed that, after the US debut, the Vision Pro will reach other countries by the end of the year, without specifying which countries will be next or providing precise dates. However, thanks to internal sources cited by Bloomberg reporter and analyst Mark Gurman, known for his connections within the company, we learn that the wait for the launch of the Vision Pro in other markets will not be “very long”. Decisions underway within Apple include the UK and Canada as the first international markets to receive the mixed reality headset outside of the States. After that, the focus will shift to Europe and Asia, with Apple engineers working to localize the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. Italy, therefore, should not be among the first European countries to see Vision Pro in stores, but it should still arrive before the end of the year.

Additionally, Apple technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Vision Pro's first launch outside of the US could happen before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. This prediction is based on the that Apple wants to share new details about visionOS, the device's operating system, with global developers at the conference. The decision to initially limit sales of the Vision Pro to the United States was made by Apple primarily due to limited product availability, the desire to ensure a smooth sales process, and the need for time to adapt the software to the needs of various villages. Once these challenges are overcome, the Vision Pro is expected to be available in more markets. Despite this, Apple does not plan to partner with third-party resellers to offer the Vision Pro until at least 2025, due to the complexity of the supply chain and the training required for staff in customer service and device management.