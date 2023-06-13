Lthe conference participants seem to be of the same size as they are floating in the room, their faces and facial expressions appear real. However, the event is purely virtual. Those involved wear video glasses, everything else is an illusion. A little later, the same headset is used for film enjoyment. The adventure takes place across the entire width of the room in the finest three-dimensional splendor. The user is drawn in and shares the fever with the protagonists. Is this the future of virtual reality? Will there be real life in the virtual world in the future?

If you follow Facebook, Microsoft or now Apple, such a future has already been decided. Last week, Apple introduced its first mixed reality headset, called the Vision Pro, in California. The glasses either show a completely artificial, virtual reality (VR) or a fusion of the virtual and real world, called Augmented Reality, AR. It costs from 3500 dollars, works autonomously without a smartphone, but requires an external battery pack connected by cable. The combined AR/VR glasses should not only appeal to gamers, but should also be suitable for virtual meetings and many new services. Apple says it’s the most important announcement ever made, an all-new platform and a “revolutionary new product.”