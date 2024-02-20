The successor to the Apple Vision Pro is still “at least 18 months away”, and there are many glaring issues to be resolved before a second generation.

The launch of Apple Vision Pro was greeted by a number of mixed reviewsranging from the enthusiastic CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, deeply impressed by the product, to Mark Zuckerberg, more critical but also eager to get his money's worth. If the opinion panel does not return a perfect product, there are many doubts, in addition to the high price of 3,499 dollars, which the launch of the headset made in Cupertino has already raised. It seems that Apple will reserve all the time necessary to address them and possibly make the necessary improvements; the latest report states that the device's successor is at least 18 months later. The prediction of a year and a half from the light of a second generation was given by Gurman in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, placing the closest possible date to the end of August 2025. Gurman noted that Apple is carefully analyzing why customers return first-generation Vision Pros, sending feedback from retail stores to headquarters to help refine the next version of the device.

Times needed The opinions and reviews of Apple Vision Pro have not spared criticism The news therefore excludes the possibility that Vision Pro will follow a annual update cyclein contrast to other company products such as the iPhone or Apple Watch, suggesting rather a more prolonged update period, even longer than that of the iPad. Work on the successor to Apple Vision Pro was already underway before the official announcement during WWDC 2023, however the Californian giant still finds itself having to establish a sales target for the current version before dealing with a subsequent iteration. The large time difference between the two launches might even represent a favorable environmentwhere a significant number of units of the headset managed to gain traction in the United States in the meantime.

There is also the case in which the product is launched abroad before the start of WWDC 2024, precisely for this purpose.