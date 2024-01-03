There exit date of the viewer Apple Vision Pro is given as imminent from a Chinese investment site, Wall Street Insights: according to this source, the device will debut in stores on January 26th.
It is not the first time that there is talk of an earlier than expected launch for Apple Vision Pro, and generally when the rumors multiply, converging towards a certain concept, there is a real possibility that there is something true.
As you will remember, at the time of the presentation of Apple Vision Pro, the company did not provide a precise launch datespeaking of a generic “early 2024” for the debut of its interesting headset in the USA.
Rumors confirmed?
As mentioned, rumors regarding the release of Apple Vision Pro they all seem to indicate more or less the same period: where Wall Street Insights explicitly talks about January 26 (January 27 in China), the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects a launch between the end of January and the beginning of February.
Then there are the predictions of Mark Gurman, a contributor to Bloomberg, who instead he talks about February for the debut of the headset in the American market, with other countries to follow.
