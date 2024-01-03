There exit date of the viewer Apple Vision Pro is given as imminent from a Chinese investment site, Wall Street Insights: according to this source, the device will debut in stores on January 26th.

It is not the first time that there is talk of an earlier than expected launch for Apple Vision Pro, and generally when the rumors multiply, converging towards a certain concept, there is a real possibility that there is something true.

As you will remember, at the time of the presentation of Apple Vision Pro, the company did not provide a precise launch datespeaking of a generic “early 2024” for the debut of its interesting headset in the USA.