Apple has finally announced that its Vision Pro headset will be available to ship in the US starting February 2nd. Pre-orders will begin January 19 at 8 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

Apple first presented the Vision Pro headset during the Worldwide Developer Conference last June. The $3,499 Vision Pro offers a 4K display for each eye and allows you to switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) using a knob located on the side of the headset. It is powered by a dual-chip setup that includes Apple's M2 chip and the new R1 chip, dedicated to processing data from integrated sensors, cameras and microphones. Users can also navigate the interface without a controller, as the device supports eye, head, and hand tracking.

Apple primarily showed off the device as a way to interact with familiar apps, such as FaceTime, Photos, and Movies, as well as view spatial videos recorded with the iPhone 15 Pro. The company says users will be able to access over 150 3D titles via the Apple TV app. These integrations are possible because the headset runs visionOS, Apple's new operating system, which the company says will work with most iPhone and iPad apps without requiring any additional work from developers.

Meanwhile, with the “Get Ready” commercial, Apple has once again managed to generate frantic anticipation in Apple fans all over the world.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-known analyst at TF Securities International, also expressed his opinion in this regard, according to which the intense enthusiasm and growing anticipation for the launch of the Vision Pro could lead to a rapid depletion of available stocks. This, in turn, could cause delays in deliveries immediately after the start of pre-orders or as soon as the product goes on sale, also because Apple does not appear to have set up a production line similar to the one in use for the iPhone. For Italian fans, unfortunately, no date has yet been made official.

From the headset demos, the Vision Pro seems to offer something truly new, a rather immersive and unique experience. The only question remains whether this innovation will be enough to convince users to purchase the device at the price of $3,499.