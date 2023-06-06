Apple has finally unveiled its plans for augmented and virtual reality: Apple Vision Pro, which Apple does not define as a “viewer” but as a space computer. It will be available on the market early next year, and will cost $3,499. Apple Vision Pro aims to seamlessly merge digital content with the physical world, allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates a canvas for apps that goes beyond the limitations of a traditional display and introduces a three-dimensional user interface controlled through eyes, hands and voice. Powered by visionOS, Vision Pro allows users to interact with digital content in a way that appears physically present in the surrounding space. The internal display design features an ultra-high-resolution display that packs 23 million pixels onto two stereoscopic screens and dual-chip architecture with custom Apple silicon to ensure that every experience appears to unfold in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in computing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Just as the Mac introduced us to the personal computer and the iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built on decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything else was created before, with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of cutting-edge innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.” Mike Rockwell, vice president of Apple’s Technology Development Group, added: “Creating our first space computer required radical innovations in nearly every aspect of the system. Through tight integration of hardware and software, we designed a self-contained space computer in a compact wearable format that is the most advanced personal electronic device ever.”

The visionOS operating system features a three-dimensional interface that frees apps from the confines of a display, allowing them to appear side-by-side at any size. Apple Vision Pro empowers users to be more productive, with infinite screen real estate, access to their favorite apps, and new ways to multitask. The headset supports keyboard and trackpad, allowing users to create the perfect work environment or bring their Mac functionality to the Vision Pro wirelessly, creating a huge private and portable 4K display with crisp text. Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater, with a screen that feels huge, and an advanced spatial sound system. Users can watch movies and TV series, or three-dimensional movies. Apple Immersive Video offers high-resolution 180-degree recordings with spatial audio, and users can access a selection of immersive videos. Apple Arcade will be compatible at launch, allowing you to play on as big a screen as you like.

Featuring Apple’s first three-dimensional camera, Vision Pro allows users to capture and relive memories with Spatial Audio. Users can access their entire iCloud photo library and view their photos and videos at full size, with brilliant color and detail. Every panoramic shot on iPhone expands and wraps around you, creating the sensation of being right where it was taken. To enable user navigation and interaction with spatial content, Apple Vision Pro introduces a whole new input system controlled by a person’s eyes, hands and voice. Users can browse apps by looking at them, tap with their fingers to select, flick their wrist to scroll, or use their voice to dictate. FaceTime calls take advantage of the space around you, with all call participants reflected in full-size tiles, as well as Spatial Audio, so it appears as if the participants are talking right where they are. Users wearing Vision Pro during a FaceTime call are reflected as a Digital Persona, a digital representation of themselves created using machine learning techniques, which mirrors their face and hand movements in real time. Users can do things together, like watch a movie, browse photos, or collaborate on a presentation.

Vision Pro is based on an unprecedented two-processor architecture: M2 and the new R1 chip, which processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones to ensure that content appears to appear right in front of the user’s eyes. in real time. R1 transmits new images to displays within 12 milliseconds, eight times faster than the blink of an eye. Apple Vision Pro is designed for continuous use throughout the day when plugged in, and up to two hours of use with its high-performance external battery. Apple Vision Pro, Apple has revealed, will be available early next year at a price of $3,499 in the US only, with availability in other countries throughout 2024.