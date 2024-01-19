In a recent statement, Apple revealed details regarding the repair and replacement costs of its innovative headset, the Vision Pro. Consumers will face high costs in case of damage, signaling a drain on their pockets. Replacing your headset, which costs more than $3,500, can cost as much as $2,399 without the AppleCare extended warranty. Furthermore, even a seemingly simple repair like replacing the front glass can cost up to $799. In the USA, the only territory where the Vision Pro is currently sold, Apple currently offers two options for repairing or replacing the Vision Pro: “Cracked Cover Glass” and “Other Damage”. If the glass on the Vision Pro breaks just once, the total cost is $299 with AppleCare or $799 without. However, it is important to note that AppleCare covers unlimited accidents and the entire headset along with accessories. If you need to replace the entire unit under warranty but without AppleCare, the cost is $2,399. In this situation, having AppleCare can mean a savings of $1,601 compared to not having it. The revelation has raised concerns among users and industry analysts about the affordability and sustainability of such repair costs, especially considering the device's already high price. Apple's policy in this area will certainly be the subject of further discussions and evaluations by the market and consumers.