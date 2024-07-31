Apple Vision ProApple’s augmented reality headset, continues to amaze with its innovative applications, especially in the field of healthcare. In addition to being used in surgery, the device has now proven to be a valuable tool for improving the lives of people with paralysis.

Synchron, a startup specializing in neurotechnology, has in fact announced the integration of its brain-computer interface (BCI) with the Apple Vision Pro. This technology allows people with paralysis to control the visor with their thoughtswithout the need for hand movements or voice commands.

Mark, a 64-year-old patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was the first to experience the integration of Apple Vision Pro with Synchron’s BCI. With the technology, Mark was able to control the headset with his thoughts, navigating apps, watching Apple TV, sending messages, and even playing Solitaire.

Even though this was his first time using the Apple Vision Pro, Mark found the experience similar to other Apple devices, thanks to the built-in ecosystem and accessibility features the company offers.

Brain-computer interface is a promising technology to improve the quality of life of people with motor disabilities. Integration with Apple Vision Pro opens up new possibilities for access to technology and interaction with the digital world.

The collaboration between Apple and Synchron demonstrates how technology can be a powerful tool to break down barriers and improve the lives of people with disabilities. The Apple Vision Pro, thanks to its versatility and integration with the brain-computer interface, confirms itself as a cutting-edge device, capable of opening new frontiers in the field of accessibility and inclusion.

What do you think? Do you think that tools like those of Synchron and Neuralink will really help overcome some of humanity’s problems? Let us know in the comments below.