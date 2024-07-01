It is hypothesized that Apple is trying to diversify its suppliers for a future and already repeatedly discussed cheaper version of its Apple Vision Pro headset. But let’s look at the details of these contacts together.

According to a recent report from Korea, Apple has sent a request for information (RFI) to Samsung Display and LG Display, probing their manufacturing capabilities regarding OLED microdisplays.

Display specifications for the budget model of Apple Vision Pro

The Technical specifications requested by Apple include white OLED technology with color filters, a panel size between 2 and 2.1 inches and a pixel density of around 1700 PPI. The latter parameter is significantly lower than Sony’s 4K microdisplays used in the Vision Pro, which boast a density of almost 3400 PPI.

LG’s OLED microdisplay prototype unveiled at Displayweek 2024

This move by Apple, while unconfirmed, is interesting and not surprising, given the company’s plans to update the Vision Pro or release a cheaper edition. Apple had already contacted potential suppliers last year in search of lower-cost displays, as Sony’s high-end microdisplays are quite expensive. Apple is estimated to pay around $350 per panel.

Sony’s production capacity is also limited and the company does not seem willing to increase it. In the past, Apple had contacted Chinese manufacturers BOE and Seeya, which already produce microdisplays. The fact that Apple is now also probing Samsung and LG, which have not yet reached mass production, could be linked to geopolitical concerns and the desire not to depend exclusively on Chinese suppliers.

Both Korean companies seem to be accelerating their plans for OLED microdisplays. During Displayweek 2024, Samsung unveiled its latest 1.03-inch OLED microdisplay based on a direct-emitting RGB architecture, likely developed in collaboration with eMagin, which Samsung acquired last year. At the same event, LG Display showed off an impressive 1.3-inch 4K OLED microdisplay with a brightness of 10,000 nits, thanks to the use of new OLED materials and micro lens array (MLA) technology.

And what do you think of this possible move by Apple? Will it be able to find a balance between quality and price for its viewers or do you think that the cheap version of Apple Vision Pro might not be so good? Tell us yours in the comments below.