Netflix has confirmed that it will not launch an app for its streaming service for Apple Vision Pro, Apple's mixed reality headset which will debut in the States on February 2. Recent statements from Netflix have confirmed that the company's lack of interest in the new device goes beyond what was initially expected. In a statement to Bloomberg, Netflix confirmed that it will not even allow the use of the iPad version of its app on the new Apple Vision Pro. This decision suggests a marked indifference towards Apple's new platform. Apple's new device, the Vision Pro, has the ability to run over a million iPhone and iPad apps available on the App Store, thanks to a compatibility mode that displays apps as mini-windows in the user's virtual space . However, developers have the option to choose whether or not to support this feature. Netflix confirmed its choice not to participate, directing customers to access the Netflix website via the Safari web browser.

Despite Netflix's absence, Apple has gained support from most other major streaming services. Some offer native apps for visionOS, while others offer the iPad app experience. As a result, Apple Vision Pro will have Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and others available from launch. Disney has even committed to offering some of its films in 3D for the first time, giving Apple Vision Pro users a cinema-like experience for titles like Avatar. Of course, the integrated Apple TV app will bring Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+, to the viewer, including some new Apple Immersive Video originals that will enable an 8K, 180-degree video experience, available exclusively on Apple Vision Pro. Also The TV app's movie store will include more than 150 3D titles at launch. Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-orders this Friday only in the US, starting at a price of $3,500.