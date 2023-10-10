The mixed reality (MR) viewer Apple Vision Pro It won’t go on sale for at least a few more months. However, a new report claims that some people who have used it have experienced neck strain due to the size and weight of the device. The information leaker Manzana, Mark Gurman, in his Bloomberg Power One newsletter, reported on this problem with users called early-adopters, through unidentified sources. He mentioned:

It currently weighs about a pound, and testing has shown that it may feel too heavy for some users, even in short periods of use. Manzana is considering addressing this in the first model with an over-the-head strap, but making the hardware lighter is a better long-term solution.

This is not a good sign for a product that already has a major obstacle, which is its launch price tag of $3,499 dollars, which is equivalent to almost $63,000 Mexican pesos. The headset is scheduled to go on sale sometime in early 2024.

Gurman writes that the Apple Vision Product Group has already abandoned VisionPro and is currently working on next-generation mixed reality headsets. The team is considering creating a lower-priced version of the device along with a next-generation headset with more powerful hardware.

The bulletin also has news about the plans of Goal for your future in mixed reality. Will start shipping their new viewers Meta Quest 3 this week at a starting price of $499.99. Gurman states that Goal is investigating ways to reduce that price in the future, including possibly shipping the headset without any manual controllers. Owners would have to use hand gestures while using the headset. It is also said that Goal plans to launch new glasses manufactured by Ray-Ban in late October, which will allow owners to take photos and videos with those lenses, plus the ability to take phone calls and listen to music.

Gurman mentions that Goal is working on a true augmented reality (AR) glasses product that will display things like text and map directions. This product is not scheduled to launch until 2025 at the earliest.

