A few days ago Apple presented Vision Pro to the world, a new product category that will probably mark the beginning of a new era for augmented and virtual reality in our lives. The headset will be available in the United States early next year and will gradually roll out to other countries, and while Apple has been showing and saying a lot about the Vision Pro, including its price ($3,499), there is one question that is gripping everyone. you wear glasses. In fact, to have a clear view inside the viewer if you have vision problems, there will be only two solutions: wear contact lenses, or purchase (separately) graduated lenses specially made by Zeiss, which will fit very simple and magnetic in the Vision Pro. Wearing the glasses under the viewer is out of the question: there is no space and the reflective surface of our lenses would throw the Vision Pro’s complex eye tracking system into a tailspin.

The question arises: how much will the extra lenses affect the final price of Vision Pro, which is already challenging in itself? Mark Gurmann, an analyst at Bloomberg, tried to give an answer: “I believe that the prescription lenses from Zeiss for Vision Pro will cost at least between 300 and 600 dollars a pair, unless Apple decides to sell them at a deliberately reduced price given the cost of the headset,” says Gurman. As for existing headsets, there are several companies that make prescription lenses for, for example, Meta Quest 2. The list price isn’t excessive: between $65 and $100 per lens. It is possible to imagine that third-party lenses will also be made for Vision Pro, at lower costs than those of Apple. It remains to be seen whether the docking system will be simple to reproduce, and how much Apple will actually decide to charge for the extra.