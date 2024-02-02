Duncan Jonesdirector of films such as Moon, Source Code and Warcraft: First Class, it was said very critical towards the viewer Apple Vision Proavailable in US stores starting today.

This is not a question linked to the technology used by the device or its price, which is notoriously quite high, but rather to the possibilities social implications that an experience of this type could trigger within a population that is already basically a slave to smartphones.

“I've used Apple products for decades and am very comfortable in this ecosystem, but the Vision Pro seems like a dead end, a strange antisocial device” Jones wrote in a Twitter post.

“Many of us, including myself, spend far too much time on social networks – imagine the impact this could have on families if people isolated themselves even in a headset half the time!”