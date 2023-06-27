It seems that Apple Vision Pro it’s not meant to be purchased normally, through the classic in-store or online purchase methodologies, but some sort of will be required appointment to confirm the purchase and, possibly, explain to the user in more detail how the device works.

In fact, it’s not the first time that Apple has adopted such a system: even at the launch of the first one Apple Watch, at least in North America, the company had organized such a solution. According to reports, buyers will therefore have to make an appointment at the stores, with a specific presentation and a guided and in-person purchase procedure.

In this regard, the organization of dedicated spaces within the stores is envisaged, in order to be able to try out the Vision Pro in a more in-depth manner. Considering the uniqueness of the product in question and the price of 3,500 dollars, Apple’s idea is not so abstruse: through such a system it probably increases the perceived value of the object and, moreover, a sort of training is immediately carried out to explain how to use it to the fullest, since it is a rather new to the mass audience.

On the other hand, even accessories and components are destined to cost considerable sums, as we have seen for Zeiss prescription lenses. You can find more information about Apple Vision Pro in our special on details, information and more.