“Today is the beginning of a new era for computing.” To affirm it is Apple CEO Tim Cook presenting theApple Vision Pro, the new headset for virtual and augmented reality. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing and the iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built on decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike any other thing created before, with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It brings incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers,” explained Cook.

The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 and will be available early next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2024.

With Apple Vision Pro for users it will be possible to interact with voice, eyes and hands in a natural way, both for entertainment and for work. “Through tight integration of hardware and software, we have engineered an autonomous space computer in a compact wearable form factor that is the most advanced personal electronic device ever,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of technology development group.