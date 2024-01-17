Apple Vision Pro, the first mixed reality headset developed by Apple, is scheduled to be available in the United States starting from February 2with pre-orders opening in the coming weeks. Before the official launch, some members of the press and content creators on YouTube had the opportunity to preview the product also known as “spatial computing”. However, first impressions of the new technology were not unanimously positivewith some reports of aspects such as headaches and other discomfort caused by a non-optimal adjustment of the headset. The debut of Vision Pro will be handled carefully, as it represents a significant step for Apple into an entirely new field.

The praise Marques Brownlee, YouTuber tested, source During the early test session, which was attended by various media outlets, including The Verge and Engadget, the initial setup process of the headset received positive praise. Apple has managed to simplify the procedure eye trackingallowing the software to functionally record the position of the eyes in relation to the virtual buttons.

The home screen, which can overlay the external environment, bears similarities to the macOS Launchpad, creating a familiar environment for users of Apple products. Vision tracking has been praised for its speed and precision, with icons and virtual objects highlighting simply by looking. However, according to Victoria Song of The Verge, the typing method it might be a little awkward.

The procedure requires you to look at several points and confirm by placing two fingers together. Despite this, Song emphasizes that the maneuver becomes easy after a short period of adaptation, ultimately defining it as simpler than dictation to Siri.

First criticisms Joanna Stern, journalist, source Moving on to the first critical issues found in the Vision Pro tests, a significant problem emerges related to the overweight of the device. The first signs came after about 30 minutes of testing.

Song, for example, noticed an increase in the perception of the weight of the helmet towards the end of the session, developing a headache related to this sensation.

Some Engadget representatives reported problems even more quickly: tightness evident after just 5 minutes and pain appearing within 15 minutes. These early reports highlight the weight challenge of the device, which could impact users' overall experience with Apple Vision Pro. Cherlynn, Engadget's Vision Pro tester, felt pain after twenty minutes with the headset in use.

However, moving on to the band Dual Loopnoticed an improvement in weight distribution and a decrease in the sensation of sliding.

This highlights how the variation in head shape between people accentuates the importance of carefully selecting the most suitable headband from the options provided by Apple, carefully adjusting its tension. According to Apple's specifications, Vision Pro has a weight included between 450 and 700 gramsin harmony with other augmented or mixed reality viewers currently available on the market. Although it is plausible that the problems encountered are attributable to suboptimal fit or adjustment in the test units, the negative comments and inconveniences expressed could constitute a challenge for Apple in the periods preceding the launch of its most ambitious product in the last ten years. In conclusion, they emerge positive and negative aspects.

Journalists have emphasized the fact that Vision Pro offers an immersive experience, for example allowing you to explore alien worlds from the comfort of your sofa.

Apart from some inconveniences with the virtual keyboard and the precision of the gesture control, the interaction and interface of the viewer are significantly superior to those offered by current mixed reality viewers on the market. Despite the uncertainties raised by the first tests, the company is preparing for the official launch with the opening of pre-orders and availability expected for February.



