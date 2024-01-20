The arrival of Apple Vision Pro is upon us, with the pre-order phase in the United States which kicked off yesterday, followed by availability for sales starting next month. The new device will arrive in Apple stores on February 2, with the Cupertino company preparing the ground for the launch by opening theApp Store dedicated to the device and starting to approve developer applications. Through the various “labs” and events held, and since the first announcement during WWDC 2023, the company has made a development kit available for the apps, allowing several of them to be uploaded in the past few weeks, many of which are now ready for the visionOS store.

Present and absent Applications for visionOS are becoming accessible to consumers Developers who submitted their apps for review earlier this month are now receiving notifications from App Store Connect, accompanied by approval emails confirming visionOS' App Store availability. Famous streaming services such as Disney+, ESPN+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi and others will be accessible on Vision Pro.

In particular, Disney+ has confirmed support since the launch day of the headset. A different situation involves several well-known names who were surprised to have decided, at least at the time of launch for the innovative Apple headset, to desert, that is, to give up having an app dedicated to the viewer. Among these, YouTube, Spotify and Netflix have chosen not to develop a dedicated application and will not even allow the use of the iPad version with Vision Pro.

Compatibility and late arrivals Many apps will be available from the launch of the headset, but a large number of flagship applications could arrive later Many or most applications are designed to be used as augmented reality experiences.

Some of the previously announced applications, such as Apple's Keynote, are already available on Vision Pro.

Others will be later, as it is possible adapt apps from the iPad to visionOS to ensure compatibility, even if there is no native version. However, it is important to note that, curiously, none of the 46 most popular applications on the App Store will have a dedicated application on Vision Pro, as noted by MacStories. This also includes Meta applications, such as Facebook and Instagram, but also TikTok and Snapchat, MLB, Temu.

Some may be available in the future, but they definitely won't be there at launch and won't be available on the Apple Vision Pro store for the time being. Currently, no details have been provided regarding the reasons behind the decision of these big names who chose not to “attend the launch party”. For apps like Netflix and YouTube, one might assume that it may have affected potential competition with Apple TV+, Apple's proprietary service, but the reasons could be different.



