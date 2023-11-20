As reported by reliable journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, it is possible that Apple Vision Pro have at this point a more defined release month than the vague “early 2024”, and it could arrive together with a new model of iPad Pro with OLED screen.
Unveiled at WWDC 2023 after years of rumors, Apple Vision Pro represents the company’s official entry into the field of viewers, in this case with a particular mix between VR and AR which makes it particularly advanced in technological terms.
The release date is not yet defined and was announced as “early 2024”, but according to some information received by Gurman it could be March 2024in a period probably also close to the launch of new iPad Pro models with OLED screens which have yet to be presented.
A particular sales system
The launch of Apple Vision Pro will be initially limited to the USAbut will be progressively extended to other countries too, with a very particular appointment sales system, designed to ensure that buyers immediately have a precise idea of how the device works and its possibilities.
This, moreover, makes sales rather difficult for third-party resellers, considering that, at least initially, it is necessary to organize such sessions when a unit arrives and this is obviously simpler in an Apple Store.
The operating system VisionOS it is currently in the testing phase and the plan is to make it fully functional by the beginning of 2024, so that it already has all the basic features ready for the launch of the device. To learn more about the device in question, we refer you to our special on details, information, price and more.
