As reported by reliable journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, it is possible that Apple Vision Pro have at this point a more defined release month than the vague “early 2024”, and it could arrive together with a new model of iPad Pro with OLED screen.

Unveiled at WWDC 2023 after years of rumors, Apple Vision Pro represents the company’s official entry into the field of viewers, in this case with a particular mix between VR and AR which makes it particularly advanced in technological terms.

The release date is not yet defined and was announced as “early 2024”, but according to some information received by Gurman it could be March 2024in a period probably also close to the launch of new iPad Pro models with OLED screens which have yet to be presented.