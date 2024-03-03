The happy event took place last February 10th and, according to what was told by SFGate Jacob waited for the end of the ceremony to show off the Apple Vision Pro and take photos in front of an incredulous new wife. It seems that she also wore it during the celebrations, including dances.

What is the best time to wear a shiny new one Apple Vision Pro , a headset from the Cupertino company that has been available for a few weeks and costs $3,500? Your day marriage , Obviously. At least that's what computer engineer Jacob Wright must have thought, as he had himself photographed with his bride Cambree wearing the expensive device, which went viral.

Wright told reporters that technology is not just his job, but his hobby. Ours bought the Apple Vision Pro two days after launch and he started carrying it with him all the time. So she found it natural to have him at the wedding too. When post-ceremony photo time began, he went to her car and took it.

Cambree, a student at Brigham Young University, said she told him to wait, but as soon as she was distracted for a moment, there was her Jacob wearing the visor.

In the photo the woman appears quite annoyed, but in an interview with the Futurism magazine she said that she wasn't actually angry. In fact, she considered Jacob's behavior funny. After the wedding, it seems that ours did not oppose the love between her husband and her Apple Vision Pro, even if she considers it a little disturbing.