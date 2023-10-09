Well-known insider Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg contributor, claims that Apple Vision Pro 2 is already in development and that the Cupertino company aims to do so smaller and lighter compared to the device that will debut early next year.

If you have read our special with everything you need to know about Apple Vision Pro, you will already be well aware of how ambitious the project in question is, also proposed at a price that is undoubtedly not within everyone’s reach: we start from $3,499.

Anyway, Gurman reports that Apple is already moving behind the scenes for the second generation Vision Pro, destined to debut between 2025 and 2027not before, experimenting with different materials in order to reduce the weight of the device.