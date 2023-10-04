Apple released an update to its iOS 17 system that includes a fix to prevent iPhone 15 models from heating up in a way that makes the user uncomfortable.

According to the update notes, iOS 17.0.3 “fixes an issue that may cause the iPhone to run hotter than expected.”

The Cupertino, California-based company blamed a software bug and other issues related to popular apps like Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up, prompting complaints that they get too hot to handle.

“We have identified some conditions that may cause the iPhone to run hotter than expected,” Apple said in a brief statement provided to The Associated Press last week after media reports detailed overheating complaints that are appearing in message boards on the internet.

It is not unusual for new iPhones to become uncomfortably hot during the first few days of use or when they are being restored with backup information stored in the cloud, problems that Apple already informs users about. Devices can also get hot when using apps like video games and augmented reality technology that require a lot of processing power, but the iPhone 15 models’ heating issues have gone beyond those typical situations.

Apple noted that the problem is not related to its new processor or the titanium case that houses the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple also dismissed speculation that the overheating issue in the new models could be linked to a switch from its Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port, which allowed it to comply with a mandate issued by regulators. Europeans.